Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan to challenge Nancy Pelosi for minority leader

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. pauses during an election day news conference at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Headquarters in Washington. Pelosi is a survivor, who enjoys enormous respect and goodwill among most Democrats, even as many of her closest allies have left Congress. She has managed to maintain unity within the diverse flock of House Democrats and is an unparalleled fundraiser for them, collecting more than $100 million in the past cycle alone. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)