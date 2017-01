Poll: Young Americans fear they will be worse off post-Trump

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, attendees cheer at the media riser at the encouragement of President-elect Donald Trump while he speaks during the first stop of his post-election tour in Cincinnati. Most young Americans are concerned about the medias ability to report on Donald Trump and his efforts to obstruct coverage of his administration, and most think its at least somewhat likely he will make it harder for Americans to express dissent, according to a new GenForward poll of Americans aged 18 to 30. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)