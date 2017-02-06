President Donald Trump calls negative polls ‘fake news’

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is insisting “I call my own shots” and that any negative polling data is “fake news.”

It’s unclear what prompted Trump’s early morning tweets on Monday.

The New York Times released an unflattering portrait of Trump’s nights at the White House, suggesting Trump spends much of his time watching cable news and wasn’t fully briefed before signing an executive order elevating Stephen Bannon to the National Security Council.

Trump tweeted early Monday: “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”