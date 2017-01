Report: ‘Net neutrality’ foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 9, 2013 file photo, FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai presents his dissent during a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hearing at the FCC in Washington. President Donald Trump has reportedly picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era net neutrality rules to be chief regulator of the nations airwaves and internet connections. Bloomberg and Politico both report, citing unidentified people, that the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission will be Ajit Pai, an old hand at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)