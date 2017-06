Republican Karen Handel wins Georgia congressional seat in key contest

Jon Ossoff, candidate for congress in Georgia's sixth congressional district, meets with his supporters and volunteers at the Sandy Springs Canvass Launch for his final day on the campaign trail. Georgia voters steadily streamed into suburban Atlanta polling places Tuesday set to decide the most expensive House race in U.S. history and put weeks of television ads, phone calls and ringing doorbells behind them. Either Republican Karen Handel will claim a seat thats been in her partys hands since 1979 or Democrat Ossoff will manage an upset that will rattle Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. (Chad Rhym/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)