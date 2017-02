Rex Tillerson sworn in as Trump’s secretary of state

Sen.Bob Menendez, D-N.J. rushes to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday for the vote on Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of state. The Republican-led Senate voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO, to be the nation's chief diplomat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)