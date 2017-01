Ryan: Lawmakers will act this year on replacing health law

The Capitol is seen in overcast skies as the 115th Congress convenes in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. President Barack Obama heads to the Capitol on Jan. 4, to give congressional Democrats advice on how to combat the Republican drive to dismantle his health care overhaul. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will meet with GOP lawmakers to discuss the best way to send Obamas cherished law to its graveyard and replace it with _ well, something.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)