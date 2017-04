Senate GOP ’goes nuclear,’ clearing way for Trump court pick

FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch explains mutton busting, an event held at rodeos similar to bull riding or bronc riding, in which children ride or race sheep, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. A Senate showdown is at hand over President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, and it could change the Senate and the court for years to come. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)