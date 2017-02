Supreme Court pick meets with Dems as GOP applies pressure

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. In a decade as a federal appeals court judge, Gorsuch has criticized courts for giving too much power to government agencies that enforce the nations labor and employment laws. He's also backed curbs on some class-action lawsuits as lawyer in private practice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)