Texas lawmaker mocks abortion law with call for masturbation fines

FILE - In this April 2, 2009, file photo, Rep. Jessica Farrar, D-Houston, speaks during a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Texas lawmaker is making a point about legislation that restricts women's access to health care and abortions by proposing to fine men $100 when they masturbate. Alongside the penalty for wasting semen not resulting in a pregnancy, Farrar's bill would require a "medically unnecessary digital rectal exam" before any man undergoes a vasectomy or can be prescribed Viagra. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)