The Latest: Campaign manager says Trump needs ‘comeback’

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the U.S. presidential campaign (all times EDT):

9:40 a.m.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager is acknowledging that the Republican presidential nominee needs a “comeback” in the final weeks of the campaign.

Kellyann Conway said that Trump has pulled off comebacks several times before. It’s a rare acknowledgement by the confident billionaire’s campaign that he could ultimately fall short. She spoke to Fox News on Wednesday ahead of the third and final presidential debate.

Conway’s comment comes amid a string of battleground state polls showing Clinton ahead.

Conway said she doesn’t understand why Hillary Clinton hasn’t been able to “put him away” given her experience and her campaign’s “endless amounts of money.” She said, “What is her problem, already?”

———

7:20 a.m.

President Barack Obama’s half-brother says he doesn’t agree with the decision by another half-brother to attend the final presidential debate as a guest of the Donald Trump campaign.

Mark Obama Ndesandjo said, “I love my brothers, but no one member represents the Obamas.”

The Trump campaign said Obama’s Kenyan-born half-brother Malik would be in the audience for the showdown Wednesday between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The three men share the same father but have different mothers.

Ndesandjo is an American businessman who has lived in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for about 15 years.

In an email to The Associated Press, he said: “Others in my family and I do not support my brother Malik’s position on Mr. Trump.” Malik Obama supports Trump’s candidacy.

———

3:25 a.m.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s ugly and acrimonious battle for the White House is barreling toward the end, with the candidates taking the debate stage Wednesday night for one final primetime showdown.

For Trump, the debate is perhaps his last opportunity to turn around a race that appears to be slipping away from him. His predatory comments about women and a flood of sexual assault accusations have deepened his unpopularity with women and limited his pathways to victory.

Clinton takes the stage facing challenges of her own. While the electoral map currently leans in her favor, the Democrat is facing a new round of questions about her authenticity and trustworthiness, concerns that have trailed her throughout the campaign.