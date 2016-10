The Latest: Clinton appeals to women in Philadelphia suburbs

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton (all times EDT):

12:30 p.m.

Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton are holding a family town hall meeting in Philadelphia’s suburbs, pointing to ways the Democratic presidential nominee would try to help children and families.

The Clintons were joined on stage with actress Elizabeth Banks as the former secretary of state vowed to help provide paid family leave and sick days for working mothers.

Responding to a question about Donald Trump’s views on women, Hillary Clinton notes that her opponent “insulted Miss Universe. I mean how do you get more acclaimed than that?”

Clinton has made Pennsylvania one of her top targets on the 2016 battleground map and is appealing to women as she tries to become the nation’s first female president.

———

9:50 a.m.

Democrat Tim Kaine has invited civil rights leader Jesse Jackson to be a guest at Tuesday’s vice presidential debate.

Kaine has also invited former Virginia state Sen. Henry Marsh, a civil rights attorney and mentor to Kaine; Lily Habtu, a survivor of the 2007 Virginia Tech mass shooting, and Okianer Christian Dark, a law professor who Kaine represented in a fair housing case.

Also joining Kaine will be Carol Schall and Mary Townley, a lesbian couple who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit that led to Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage being overturned. Their daughter, Emily Schall Townley, is also a guest.

Kaine is a former civil rights lawyer and Virginia governor. He is now a U.S. senator.

———

9:30 a.m.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager says Trump has paid “hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes over decades.” How much of that was federal income tax, however, remains unclear.

In an interview Tuesday on CBS “This Morning,” Kellyanne Conway lists the types of taxes Trump has paid: excise, payroll, real estate, property and state and local taxes.

When the anchor interjects that she left out income taxes, Conway says, “Well, he certainly has, in years that he made a profit, like anybody else.”

The New York Times has reported that Trump claimed a loss of nearly $916 million in a single year on his personal tax filings and this could have allowed him to avoid federal income taxes for nearly two decades. Trump’s campaign has not denied the report.

———

8:30 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden is criticizing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for remarks suggesting that soldiers who suffer from mental health issues might not be as strong as those who don’t.

Biden says, “How can he be so out of touch.” In a CNN interview Tuesday, the vice president also said Trump is “not a bad man.” But he added: “His ignorance is profound, so profound.”

Trump made the reference Monday as he discussed his commitment to improving mental health services for veterans.

He said, “When people come back from war and combat, and they see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over, and you’re strong and you can handle it. But a lot of people can’t handle it.”

———

8:10 a.m.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager says Trump’s running mate will put in a “fiery performance” in the vice presidential debate.

Speaking Tuesday on CBS “This Morning,” Kellyanne Conway says even though Mike Pence is “known as low key,” he will fight to defend the Republican candidate and will go after his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Pence faces off against Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, on Tuesday night in the only vice presidential debate.

Even though Pence and Kaine have campaigned for more than two months, many people say they still don’t have a feel for either man. In a recent Associated Press-GfK poll, more than half of registered voters said they didn’t know enough about Kaine to venture an opinion about him, and about 44 percent said the same for Pence.