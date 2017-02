The Latest: Dems use obscure rule to delay Sessions vote, Chao confirmed as Transportation secretary

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee member Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, center, takes his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, for the committee's executive session on the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. From left are, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Hatch and Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)