The Latest: Mother of Benghazi victim to attend debate

WASHINGTON: The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:10 a.m.

Donald Trump’s campaign has invited the mother of an American killed in Benghazi, Libya, to attend Wednesday’s final presidential debate.

Trump’s campaign confirms that Pat Smith, mother of Sean Smith, will be one of its guests.

Smith told Yahoo News that she thinks she’ll be seated in the front row.

Smith gave an emotional speech the Republican National Convention blaming Trump rival Hillary Clinton for her son’s death. She accused the former secretary of state of lying to families about what sparked the 2012 attack that killed four Americans. Republicans have tried to make Benghazi a central issue in the campaign.

Trump also made headlines with his guests at the second debate. They included a trio of women who have accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual harassment and assault.

———

3:30 a.m.

With Donald Trump’s path to electoral victory appearing increasingly narrow, Hillary Clinton is confidently advancing into states the Democrats haven’t won in decades, as Trump attempts to focus attention on new allegations about the investigation into her email.

Clinton’s campaign has launched new efforts aimed at expanding her lead and helping her party win back control of Congress.

There’s a new $2 million push in Arizona, aides said Monday, including a campaign stop in Phoenix by first lady Michelle Obama, one of Clinton’s most effective surrogates.

At the same time Clinton is showing new signs of confidence, she faced fresh revelations about her use of a private email server as secretary of state and hacked emails from a top campaign official’s personal account.