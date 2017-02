The Latest: U.S. says 872 ’hardship’ case refugees to come in

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 photo, Samira Dahir holds up a picture of her daughter, Mushkaad, in Minneapolis. Dahir, who is Somali but also a legal U.S. resident, became pregnant after she was granted refugee status and faced a gut-wrenching decision in 2013: Put her own resettlement on hold for several more years and re-apply with her daughter, or leave her little girl behind and try to bring her to the U.S. later. Trump's executive order puts Dahir's future with her daughter, who was supposed to arrive in the U.S. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in doubt. (AP Photo/Amy Forliti)