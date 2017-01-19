Treasury pick defends foreclosure actions, asset disclosure

WASHINGTON: Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick as treasury secretary, clashed with Democrats during a lengthy confirmation hearing Thursday over his handling of thousands of mortgage foreclosures and his failure to initially disclose to the committee nearly $100 million in assets and interests in a Cayman Islands corporation.

Mnuchin said the failure to disclose the assets was an oversight that he had corrected when it was brought to his attention by staffers of the Senate Finance Committee. He said he had followed the advice of a lawyer who believed the disclosures were not necessary.

But Democrats seized on the issue as evidence of serious ethics challenges among Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

“Never before has the Senate considered such an ethically challenged slate of nominees for key Cabinet positions,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

In the hearing, Democrats on the Senate panel challenged Mnuchin’s explanations, suggesting it was because he did not want to reveal his involvement in a business that could be used as an offshore tax haven. Mnuchin said he had never used the Cayman Islands to avoid paying taxes.

After the hearing, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, predicted to reporters that Mnuchin will get confirmed and indicated he hoped to have a committee vote next week. But one Democrat, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, announced that he planned to vote against Mnuchin.

“Mr. Mnuchin’s cozy ties to Wall Street raise serious red flags that demand serious answers,” Brown said in a statement.

Energy secretary

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, tapped by Trump to head the Energy Department, vowed to be an advocate for an agency he once pledged to eliminate and promised to rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change.

Perry told a Senate committee on Thursday that he regrets his infamous statement about abolishing the department and insisted it performs critical functions, particularly in protecting and modernizing the nation’s nuclear stockpile.

“My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking,” Perry said. “In fact, after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination.”

In 2011, at a Republican presidential primary debate, Perry became a punchline who famously forgot the department was one of the agencies he wanted to eliminate.