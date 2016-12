Trump accuses Obama of ‘inflammatory’ comments, roadblocks to transition via Twitter

FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time." His post on Twitter Monday, Dec. 26, is the president-elect's latest comment since the U.N. Security Council voted Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)