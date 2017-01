Trump asks some 50 senior Obama appointees to stay on

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2006, file photo, the sign used as the backdrop for press briefings at the U.S. Department of State is seen before a news conference at the State Department in Washington. Its a little more than a day before Donald Trump becomes president and he still has no one ready to run American diplomacy until his nominee is confirmed. And with Russian-sponsored Syrian peace talks scheduled on Trumps first full business day in office, the State Department doesnt know who if anyone to send. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)