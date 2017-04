Trump declares Georgia Democrats are ’failing’

Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel thanks supporters after being presented with a cake as her birthday is celebrated at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)