Trump glosses over past actions, and hopes voters do same

WASHINGTON: With each scripted speech, shift in policy and attempt to whitewash his past behavior, Donald Trump is betting that voters now settling on their choice for president are willing to shove aside all that came before his late-in-the-campaign recalibration.

It’s a deeply uncertain proposition given Trump’s staggeringly negative standing with many Americans. Polls find more than half believe the Republican nominee is unqualified to be president and is biased against women and minorities.

But his strategy doesn’t require moving huge segments of the electorate.

Seven weeks from the Nov. 8 election and with absentee ballots already available in a few states, Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton are fighting for a small sliver of undecided voters who, in many cases, simply can’t stomach either.

“What these candidates are trying to convince the voters of is, ‘I’m not as bad as the other one,’ ” said Neil Newhouse, a GOP pollster.

In recent weeks, Trump’s attempts to make that case have sometimes left him looking like a candidate with little resemblance to the one who stunned the Republican Party during the primaries.

He now largely reads speeches off teleprompters despite casting aspersions on other politicians for relying on the devices. He’s rolled out proposals on policies in which he’s shown no previous interest, including child care and paid family leave. And he’s made overtures to minorities, including blacks and Hispanics, groups with whom he has minimal support.

Trump’s latest attempt to convince voters that he’s the lesser of two evils came Friday, when he abruptly reversed course on his claim that President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S.

On Saturday at an annual dinner for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Obama joked that there’s an extra spring in his step now that the “whole birther thing is over.”

“In other breaking news, the world is round,” the president said.

Clinton advisers say their data show no fundamental shift in the public’s perception of Trump, despite preference polls that are tightening nationally and in some battleground states.

“Trump has been defined,” said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster. She said that’s particularly true among women, who “think he’s the worst date they’ve ever been on.”

But Trump aides say the tightening polls have validated the new approach in the Republican’s eyes. He also has benefited from a rough patch for Clinton, including her campaign’s secretive handling of her recent pneumonia diagnosis and a steady drip of revelations about her use of a private email system at the State Department.

Whit Ayres, a Republican pollster who worked for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign, said the narrowing appears to be more a reflection of Clinton’s troubles than a sign that Trump is improving his standing with the public.

“It’s hard to believe that impressions of 15 months are just going to go away because the candidate says, nevermind,” said Ayres, calling the public’s assessment of Trump “burned in.”