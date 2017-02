Trump knew three weeks ago that national security adviser Michael Flynn misled on contacts with Russia

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, flanked by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, left, and Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, join other top House Democrats to say they want an investigation into President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, including when Trump learned that his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat, Tuesday during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)