All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Trump plans return visit to Toledo on Wednesday

Associated Press

Published: September 18, 2016 - 03:52 PM

TOLEDO: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump plans to return to northwest Ohio this week.

His campaign says he’s scheduled to attend a lunchtime rally Wednesday at Toledo’s Stranahan Theater.

It’s his second visit to the city since the businessman became the GOP nominee at the party’s July convention in Cleveland. Trump also had a rally in Toledo days after the convention ended.

Polls indicate the swing state of Ohio is up for grabs in November.

Surrogates for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton have been working the state over the weekend, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaking Saturday to two college crowds in Akron and Kent. He urged young people turned off by their choices to vote even if they think “everybody’s horrible.”

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN NEWS

raceheroes18_web Michael Chritton - Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Children’s Hospital patients become super heroes in this year’s marathon

Running a marathon is no easy feat. It takes strength, endurance and courage. That’s why Akron Children’s Hospital, as sponsor of the Akron Marathon Race Series, is recruiting kids with those qualities to help cheer racers on.

sanders18cut_02
Hillary Clinton deploys Bernie Sanders to Akron and Kent State to woo young voters
wonder18cut_02
Wonder Woman’s role in feminist movement explored at Kent State symposium
global18cut_03
Akron celebrates longtime residents and new immigrants at Global Village Festival
Bob Dyer: Flag freaks abound

MOST POPULAR