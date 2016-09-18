All CATEGORIES
Trump plans return visit to Toledo on Wednesday

Associated Press

Published: September 18, 2016 - 03:52 PM

TOLEDO: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump plans to return to northwest Ohio this week.

His campaign says he’s scheduled to attend a lunchtime rally Wednesday at Toledo’s Stranahan Theater.

It’s his second visit to the city since the businessman became the GOP nominee at the party’s July convention in Cleveland. Trump also had a rally in Toledo days after the convention ended.

Polls indicate the swing state of Ohio is up for grabs in November.

Surrogates for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton have been working the state over the weekend, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaking Saturday to two college crowds in Akron and Kent. He urged young people turned off by their choices to vote even if they think “everybody’s horrible.”

