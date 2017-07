Trump praises Senate for taking up health care

From left, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 24, 2017, before boarding Marine One to join President Donald Trump for the short flight to nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveling to Beaver, W.Va. to speak at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)