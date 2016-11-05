Trump pressing into Democratic territory in final days

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla.: Fighting as a party of one, Donald Trump vowed Saturday to press into Democratic strongholds over the campaign’s final days as Hillary Clinton looked to an army of A-list celebrities and politicos to defend her narrowing path to the presidency.

The divisive Republican outsider conceded he was largely on his own — even as he promised to march into Minnesota, a state that hasn’t backed a GOP presidential nominee in more than four decades.

“Hillary Clinton has all of these celebrities and failed politicians out campaigning for her,” Trump said in North Carolina, one of four battleground states he was visiting on Saturday. “I just have me, but I have my family.”

At a subsequent appearance in Nevada, he also had the support of the Secret Service when a disturbance erupted near the podium in the middle of his stump speech. Two agents rushed the Republican nominee off stage.

Trump returned minutes later and declared, “We will never be stopped.”

Meanwhile, Democrat Clinton faced dark skies in Florida, fighting intense rain and wind in a key battleground state before a Pennsylvania appearance with pop singer Katy Perry. Clinton was preparing to campaign Sunday with Cavaliers superstar Le­Bron James in Cleveland, having shared the stage the night before with music diva Beyoncé and hip-hop mogul husband Jay Z at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

“Tonight, I want to hear you roar,” a smiling Clinton said before introducing Perry for a Saturday night performance in Philadelphia.

Perry, who hugged Clinton while wearing a purple cape bearing the words, “I’m with Madam President,” shouted, “In three days, let’s make history!”

The final-days scramble highlighted sharp differences between the campaigns in a turbulent 2016 campaign season.

Backed by President Barack Obama and her party’s political elite, Clinton spent much of the last year fighting to unify Obama’s coalition of minorities and younger voters, aided at times by Trump’s unpopularity among women in both parties.

Trump has courted working-class white voters on the strength of his own celebrity, having scared off many would-be Republican allies during a campaign marred by extraordinary gaffes and self-created crises. Just four weeks ago, a video emerged in which a married Trump admitted to kissing women and grabbing their genitalia without their permission.

Even with the damaging video, Clinton faced extraordinary challenges of her own in recent days after the FBI confirmed plans to renew its focus on the former secretary of state’s email practices. The development is seen as particularly threatening for Clinton in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire that don’t offer early voting.

At least 41 million Americans across 48 states have already cast ballots, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Ryan rallies for Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan campaigned Saturday alongside Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence — a rare show of unity, but not with Trump himself.

The speaker encouraged Republicans to “come home” to support Trump in Ryan’s home-state Wisconsin, ignoring for a day his icy relationship with the Republican nominee.

Trump has frustrated party leaders in many ways, particularly by ignoring the hard work that fuels most successful modern-day campaigns.

The Republican outsider has done little to collect data on prospective supporters. He has no significant staffing presence on the ground in key states. And he has been unwilling to invest in a major advertising campaign to keep pace with his Democratic rival.

Rather than hunkering down in must-win Florida this weekend, Trump flew Saturday to Democratic-leaning territory: Wilmington, N.C., then Reno, Nev., and Denver. And as defiant as ever, he promised to make subsequent appearances in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Minnesota.

Minnesota hasn’t cast its electoral votes for a Republican since 1972. A Republican nominee hasn’t won Michigan or Pennsylvania since 1988.

“We’re going into what they used to call Democrat strongholds, where we’re now either tied or leading,” he said in Florida.

Clinton, meanwhile, announced plans to devote valuable attention to Michigan, another unlikely battleground where both she and Obama planned to campaign on Monday.