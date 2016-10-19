All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Trump’s boyhood home headed to auction

By Ula Ilnytzky
Associated Press

Published: October 19, 2016 - 09:48 AM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

This Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, shows a bedroom in the house where Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spent his early childhood in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. Trumps first boyhood home in New York City is going on the auction block with an opening bid of $849,000. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK: It’s not Trump Tower. But Donald Trump’s first boyhood home is a charming two-story Tudor-style home in a park-like enclave of New York City.

Now, the Jamaica Estates house is going on the auction block Wednesday evening with an opening bid of $849,000.

Trump lived in the home — built in 1940 by his developer father — until he was 4 years old, when the family moved to another house in the same community, also built by his dad.

A slate path leads up to the brick-and-stucco home that has five bedrooms, 4½ baths, an enclosed rear porch and a detached, 2-car garage. Today, the 3,600-square-foot house also features a finished basement with a second kitchen.

Jamaica Estates, located in Queens — the city’s most diverse borough — is an upper middle class enclave of one-family Tudor, Victorian and Colonial style homes. It was developed at the turn of the 20th century as an affluent community with hilly and winding streets with names like Aberdeen and Avon that boasted easy access to midtown Manhattan.

It was nearly all-white in Trump’s boyhood days, but today it’s a community that includes “all backgrounds and ethnicities,” said Misha Haghani, co-founder of Paramount Realty, which is coordinating the auction with the listing broker, Leffey Real Estate.

The billionaire Republican presidential nominee once recalled in an interview that “parts of Queens were rough” but Jamaica Estates offered “an oasis.”

An email request for comment from the Trump Organization was not immediately returned.

Interested bidders at the auction, being held at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, must arrive with a bank or certified check in the amount of $90,000. Before the auction, they’ll have to purchase due diligence information that includes the property’s survey and title report.

Over the summer, the house was listed on the market for $1.6 million, and later reduced to $1.39 million.

While there were some offers, the owners decided “to auction it and let buyers tell them what it’s worth,” said Haghani. “It allows them to control the timeline.”

There is an auction reserve but it was not disclosed.

In recent weeks there were about 40 houses on the market in Jamaica Estates with the medium price of $1.7 million, said Haghani.

“It’s a perfect house but now it’s a little too big for me,” said the home’s owner, Isaac Kestenberg, who has lived in the house for eight years and is separating from his wife.

“We didn’t change anything. It’s beautiful,” he said in an interview, noting the natural wood trim and carved fireplace. “It’s a beautiful neighborhood, nice, quiet, no crime, very manicured. It’s like living upstate but being in the city.”

Kestenberg said he only learned several weeks after buying the house that the Trumps had occupied it for a time. When the house went on the market in the summer, Trump “did not come over to look at it,” he quipped.

———

Online: http://www.prusa.com/auctions/wareham-place/

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN NEWS

1ohpoll_b
Ohio gives Clinton the lead, but it’s close

The presidential race in Ohio remains a volatile contest that could break either way depending on how undecided voters and those supporting third-party candidates make their final decisions, a new survey shows.

artbox19_Ward6
Akron leadership group seeking money for new downtown public art project
plane19cut_04
Flight crew’s many mistakes largely caused fatal Akron crash, federal board says
intruder19cut
West Akron woman describes holding burglar at gunpoint until police arrive, credits Second Amendment for keeping her safe
edwin19_01
Summit County schedules public ceremony to say goodbye to former Edwin Shaw property

MOST POPULAR