Trump’s chat with Akie Abe: Lost in translation or a snub?

FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo the heads of government of the G-20 states and their partners have dinner after a concert in the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany. In the world of diplomacy, some things are bound to get lost in translation. President Donald Trump, who sat next to Japans first lady during dinner at a recent international summit, says Akie Abe cant muster even a hello in English. In fact, she can handle a basic conversation in English, according to two people who have worked on events with the first lady. That raised questions about whether something was lost in translation or there was an intentional snub. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool Photo via AP, File)