Trump: Son’s Russia meeting ‘standard campaign practice’

In this photo taken on Nov. 10, 2013, Vice President of Crocus Group Emin Agalarov (left) Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler, from Venezuela (center) and Donald Trump attend the final of the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. The emails published by Donald Trump Jr. show publicist Rob Goldstone telling Trump that singer Emin Agalarov and his father, developer Aras Agalarov, had "helped along" the Russian government's support for Trump. In his email, Goldstone said that the "Crown prosecutor of Russia" offered to provide the information on Clinton to the Trump campaign in a meeting with Aras Agalarov.(Irina Bujor/Kommersant Photo via AP)