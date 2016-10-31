Trump sticks to attacks, insults, hoping to overtake Clinton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.: Donald Trump plunged into his final-week sprint to Election Day on Monday decidedly on his terms: unleashing a harsh new attack against Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan, a state that hasn’t favored a Republican for president in nearly three decades.

His message was welcomed by supporters, but his location frustrated anxious Republicans who fear their nominee is riding his unorthodox political playbook too long — even as Clinton’s developing email problems offer new political opportunity.

“Her election would mire our government and our country in a constitutional crisis that we cannot afford,” Trump declared in Grand Rapids, pointing to the FBI’s renewed examination of Clinton’s email practices as evidence the former secretary of state might face a criminal trial as president.

National polls show a tightening race. But with more than 23 million ballots already cast through early voting, it’s unclear whether Trump has the time or capacity to dramatically improve his standing over the next week in states like Michigan, where few political professionals in either party expect a Republican victory on Nov. 8.

On Monday, Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook decried what he called a “blatant double standard” following a CNBC report that the FBI director opposed releasing details about possible Russian interference in the U.S. election because it was too close to Election Day. Comey issued a letter to congressional leaders on Friday about the FBI’s renewed interest in Clinton’s email.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the CNBC report, and the FBI declined comment on Monday.

Amid the attacks and counterattacks, the race for the White House remains at its core a test of a simple question: Will the conventional rules of modern-day campaigns apply to a 2016 election that has been anything but conventional?

Trump over the past year has largely ignored the key components of recent winning campaigns, depending instead on massive rallies and free media coverage to drive his outsider candidacy. This week, he’s devoting his most valuable resource — his time — to states where polls suggest he’s trailing Clinton by significant margins.

Trump had two rallies on Monday in Michigan, a state that last went for a Republican presidential nominee in 1988. The day before, he appeared in New Mexico, which has supported the GOP just once over the last three decades. And on Tuesday, he’s scheduled to appear with running mate Mike Pence in Wisconsin, which hasn’t backed a Republican for president since Ronald Reagan’s re-election in 1984.

“It makes no sense to me,” Republican pollster Frank Luntz said of Trump’s strategy.

Michigan-based Republican operative Saul Anuzis described Michigan as “a creative opportunity” for Trump.

“The demographics in Michigan are perfect for Trump,” Anuzis said of the state’s large white working-class population. “That doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily win here.”

Adding to Trump’s challenge: Millions have already voted by mail and at polling stations across 37 states. They include critical states such as Florida, Nevada and Colorado, where one-third of the expected ballots have already been cast.

The breakdown of those voters by party affiliation, race and other factors point to an advantage for Clinton.