Trump to anounce Supreme Court nominee Tuesday, pick will trigger intense pressure on Senate

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. When President Donald Trump nominates a Supreme Court justice, Senate Democrats and Republicans will come under immense pressure. Liberals will insist that Democrats block the choice. Some conservatives will demand that McConnell blow up long-standing rules to get the new president's choice on the high court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)