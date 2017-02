Trump to Senate: Scrap rules if needed to confirm Gorsuch

Supreme Court Justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch (center) is joined by Vice President Mike Pence (right) as they meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday. Last year, Senate Republicans, led by McConnell, blocked a confirmation hearing for Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's pick for the vacancy left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia who died in February 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)