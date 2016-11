Trump wants Farage to represent UK in U.S. but May says no

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage smiles as he arrives at Trump Tower, in New York. Farage, the interim leader of the U.K. Independence Party, says he is "flattered" by Donald Trump's suggestion that he become Britain's ambassador to the United States. Farage said Tuesday he would do anything possible to help relations between the two countries even as Prime Minister Theresa May's office said Britain already has an ambassador in place in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)