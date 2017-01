Trump weighing changes to U.S. intelligence community

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is considering plans to restructure and slim down a top U.S. intelligence agency, a person familiar with the discussions said Thursday. The move comes after Trump questioned the intelligence communitys assessment that Russia interfered with the presidential election on his behalf. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)