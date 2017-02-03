U.S. hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions

Published: February 3, 2017 - 10:30 AM | Updated: February 3, 2017 - 10:31 AM
Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
Associated Press
