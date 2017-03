U.S., UK bar laptop carry-ons from Mideast, N. Africa flights

FILE - This May 8, 2014 file photo shows Emirates passenger planes at Dubai airport in United Arab Emirates. The U.S. government is temporarily barring passengers on certain flights originating in eight other countries from bringing most types of electronics in their carry-on luggage. A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that the ban beginning Tuesday, March 21, 2017, affects airports in 10 cities of Cairo in Egypt; Amman in Jordan; Kuwait City in Kuwait; Casablanca in Morocco; Doha in Qatar; Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; Istanbul in Turkey; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)