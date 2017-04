Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he won’t run for re-election

FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo, Utah Congressional Democratic challenger Dr. Kathryn Allen speaks during an interview at a clinic in Salt Lake City. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who doggedly investigated Hillary Clinton before the 2016 presidential election but declined to investigate President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he won't run for re-election or any other office in 2018. Allen has been transformed from a political unknown into a liberal hero for calling out Chaffetz on Twitter, giving her an early boost in name recognition. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)