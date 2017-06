White House to negotiate tax overhaul behind closed doors

In this June 7, 2017, photo, National Economic Council chairman Gary Cohn, left, shakes hands with real estate developer Steve Roth, right, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to board Marine One for a short trip back to the White House after Trump spoke about healthcare and infrastructure in Cincinnati. The White House plans to privately negotiate a massive overhaul of the tax system with Republican leaders in Congress, possibly giving rank-and-file members little if any say over the finished product, a top aide to President Donald Trump said June 20. Cohn said the administration doesn't want to engage in prolonged negotiations after the package is made public this fall. Cohn said the goal is to release the overhaul in the first two weeks of September. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)