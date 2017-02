Who is Trump’s high court pick? Announcement Tuesday night

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, Judge Thomas Hardiman, federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is seen in Washington. Conservatives who care about the court say they have no such worry this time around. They feel confident that whomever President Donald Trump nominates for the Supreme Court, they wont be looking back with regret in the years to come. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)