Why Trump tax cut may not deliver the boost White House says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, joined by National Economic Director Gary Cohn, center, and White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. President Donald Trump is proposing dramatically reducing the taxes paid by corporations big and small in an overhaul his administration says will spur economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)