As Americans increasingly favor national health care, the topic is hot in Ohio

In Ohio, health care continues to be one of the most charged political and social issues.

Once a valued perk in the state’s unionized industrial workforce, coverage has become harder to secure and considerably more expensive.

A statewide poll conducted by the Bliss Institute for Applied Politics at the University of Akron for Ohio news outlets showed that health care is one of the biggest issues in this presidential election.

And to complicate the discussion, a 2012 Bliss poll showed that conversations about health care are more likely to become heated than any other issue. It’s a matter of life and death for some, and a matter of government entitlements for others.

Of those in the recent Ohio poll who chose it as their top priority for 2016, a clear majority preferred a national health care solution. They were mostly liberals or moderates and in the state’s major manufacturing counties.

Opponents were mostly conservatives with one other similarity: A high percentage were evangelical Christians.

Nationally, Americans overwhelmingly favored a national solution to health care from 2000 until Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act was approved in 2010, according to Gallup. At that point, the country turned on national health care.

Now that there is debate about repealing it in 2016, a majority of Americans again favor a national plan, according to Gallup.

Perhaps fueling the change in sentiment is the fact that individuals and families are now paying more of the cost. Since 2011, the cost of insurance increased 20 percent, but the share paid by the insured has grown 49 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

What Ohio thinks

The Bliss poll was conducted in May for the Your Vote Ohio project, a collaborative effort of news organizations to identify issues most important to voters and to share their views.

Given an opportunity to respond anonymously, the emotion quickly surfaced among Ohioans.

“We need to stop giving away free benefits for people who never paid a dime into the system, such as foreigners,” a white baby boomer from northwest Ohio said. “We are a family with children, without health care. I’m semiretired, paying for benefits for foreigners.”

“Socialized medicine does not work, wait times are longer, care isn’t as good,” said a white Generation X respondent from southwest Ohio.

But the majority in the poll expressed support for a national solution.

“How can Canada offer free health care and not us?”

“We should have universal health care.”

“Health care should be affordable for everyone.”

All three were white mainline Protestants but from different parts of the state.

Ohio’s situation

In 2000, as Ohio manufacturing workers enjoyed some of their best days, 9.8 percent of the state’s population still was without health insurance — about 1 million.

During the worst of the Great Recession nine years later, Ohio had lost 624,000 jobs and the percentage of uninsured had grown to 13.8 percent, according to the U.S. census.

That’s an additional 440,000 people without insurance.

Since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, about 555,000 people have been added to the insured.

Donald Trump proposes to abandon the plan and instead give people tax breaks for private health care and allow for freer trade of imported prescription drugs.

Hillary Clinton proposes to revise the program by offering a government-run option to people who have only one private choice, to control drug prices and fund wellness clinics.

In a Bliss statewide poll in August, about 10 percent of Clinton’s support was due to her position on health care. Ohioans had other reasons to support Trump — health care was not one of them.

Personal experiences

Abuk Matim, 36, of Dayton, is an African immigrant who said she became a U.S. citizen in 2013.

She expressed concern about making a living wage.

“The money we get from work does not cover anything,” said Matim, who provides janitorial services at the University of Dayton.

Matim said she is enrolled in Ohio’s Medicaid managed care system, but said her insurance plan is not accepted at the health care practices she prefers.

“Some hospitals don’t like it,” Matim said. “When you go to the hospital, sometimes they don’t give you anything because you don’t have money.”

She said health care is one of the reasons she prefers Clinton over Trump.

“She’s talking about how to make more jobs for people,” Matim said. Speaking about fellow Medicaid recipients, she added, “Trump doesn’t say anything about people like us.”

Health care is a particular worry for Tim Haney, 37, a second-generation union pipe fitter whose once-retired 57-year-old father was forced to re-enter the workforce due to health costs.

“Being in the union, we’ve got pretty decent health care,” Haney said. “We just switched companies this year. In doing that, when everything was supposed to be better, our copays, our office visits have gone up. The amount the insurance covers goes down.

“It’s kind of disappointing,” Haney said, reflecting on health costs. “My dad, he retired and he had to go back to work just to afford insurance. Obama­care is killing him.

“I worry about getting older,” he said. “How much is it going to cost? Am I ever going to be able to quit working, because I have to afford this stuff just like my dad?

“You pay so much, and you pay so much out of pocket you don’t even want to go to the doctor, you just kind of let things slide until you can’t stand it anymore,” he said.

“I assume that if Hillary gets in office, they may try to keep reworking the Obamacare plan, which may settle out over time,” Haney said. “If Donald gets in there, who knows, it’s anybody’s guess. He hasn’t really laid out a clear plan for that.”

Alex Guzman was born in the border town of El Paso, Texas. Guzman, 24, lives in Cuyahoga Falls while studying zoology at Kent State. He works at a Mexican restaurant in northern Summit County.

For a brief window between 2010, when he graduated high school in El Paso, Texas, and 2014, Guzman didn’t have health insurance, then the law’s mandate for health coverage kicked in.

“I like to have a doctor to see if I’m healthy throughout the year. And I didn’t have a doctor for most of my 20s. Now it’s good to know that I’m OK.”

Guzman supports universal health care, “for anybody to get it. We could have access to it. We could have access to doctors. Maybe we live longer,” he said.

Contributing to this project were Doug Livingston of the Beacon Journal, Will Garbe and Max Filby of the Dayton Daily News and Craig Kelly at the Lima News.