Beacon Journal joins Electionland to monitor vote fraud and intimidation

Donald Trump is enlisting supporters on his web site to become poll watchers on the lookout for fraud, but in Ohio there are strict rules on who can do that, and how.

“Help me stop crooked Hillary from rigging this election!” Trump appeals on his site, and asks supporters’ to provide their voter registration information and email address.

However, to be in an Ohio polling place, observers must be approved by the board of elections and be unobtrusive.

Already, 10 have been approved to monitor early voting in Summit County, eight of them Democrats.

The deadline to apply to observe the Nov. 8 general election is Friday. So far only two have done so in Summit, both Republicans.

Many Ohio news outlets, among them the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com, also will participate in the national Electionland initiative to seek out voter fraud or intimidation, should it happen.

Voters also can participate in Electionland by registering and reporting at the organization’s web site.

Meanwhile, state and federal law are very strict in defining vote fraud and intimidation.

In Ohio

What is legal?

A dozen of the 599 pages in Ohio’s elections manual, issued by the Secretary of State, lay out the ground rules for observers.

Observers cannot receive taxpayer funding to watch over elections. They cannot wear uniforms or carry firearms.

They must take an oath on the first day and reaffirm that they took the oath on following days.

“You do solemnly swear,” the oath states, “that you will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties as an official observer, assigned by law; that you will not cause any delay to persons offering to vote; and/or that you will not disclose or communicate to any person how any elector has voted at such election.”

Observers may “watch and inspect” but “are never permitted to handle any election materials.” They have free range to roam anywhere “ballots are being cast, processed, counted or recounted.”

The law, however, strictly prohibits interference with the voting process.

“While observers are permitted to engage election officials in casual conversation during less busy times, even to gather information about the process, their statutory purpose is to watch,” the guidance document explains. “Observers may not enforce the law or advocate on behalf of voters. However, they may leave the voting area to contact the board of elections to raise concerns, which the board might address when appropriate.”

Using cell phones or electronic devices to record or “discuss the election or a perceived problem” from inside a polling place is prohibited. Observers may text and email, but not talk on mobile devices inside polling locations.

No harassment

State law specifically bars observers from harassing voters, and voters or election workers from harassing observers.

The law prohibits observers from:

• Engaging in any kind of election campaigning;

• Hindering or delaying an elector in reaching or leaving the polling place;

• Impeding, interfering with, or disrupting the election in some manner;

• Intimidating, harassing, or attempting to influence voters or precinct election officials;

• Carrying a firearm or other deadly weapon;

• Or violating the secrecy of the ballot or the privacy of voters.

“Observers may not serve as enforcers of the laws nor act as advocates for voters before the precinct election officials,” the election manual says.

Ohio law defines harassment as “obstructing access of an elector to a polling place; another improper practice or attempt tending to obstruct, intimidate or interfere with an elector in registering or voting at a place of registration or election; molesting or otherwise engaging in violence against observers in the performance of their duties at a place of registration or election; or participating in a riot, violence, tumult, or disorder in and about a place of registration or election.”

Should an observer break any of these rules, election officials may ask an on-duty law officer to remove that observer from the premises.

How to observe

Observers must be appointed. The public cannot show up on Election Day and expect to oversee the voting process.

Generally, state laws allow three groups to appoint observers: political parties with candidates on the ballot; a group of five or more candidates; or committees that support or oppose ballot issues.

These groups must fill out the secretary of state’s online forms and return them no later than 11 days before an election. The applications to observe may be amended up until the day before the election, allowing for the swapping of observers but not the addition of polling locations.

Observers may be present for in-person absentee voting, Election Day balloting, counting of ballots at the board of elections, during the official canvassing (reporting the total vote), at a recount or during any post-election auditing.

Doug Livingston can be reached at 330-996-3792 or dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @ABJDoug .