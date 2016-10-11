All CATEGORIES
Ex-Ohio state lawmaker plans campout ahead of early voting

Associated Press

Published: October 11, 2016 - 01:32 PM

CINCINNATI: A former Democratic state lawmaker and state treasurer candidate in Ohio plans to camp out outside one of the battleground state’s early voting locations in order to be first in line to vote.

Connie Pillich, of Cincinnati, says she’ll take her place in front of the Hamilton County Board of Elections at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and rally there until early voting begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Pillich is an Air Force veteran who supports Hillary Clinton for president. She’ll be joined by other Democratic state and local officials at an early morning news conference Wednesday.

Tuesday is Ohio’s voter registration deadline.

