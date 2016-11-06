Health care: Positions of Trump and Clinton

These are the positions of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, gleaned from their websites and campaign statements. The Beacon Journal has not fact-checked these statements.

Donald Trump

Goal: Bring free market reforms to the health care industry.

Key points:

• Completely repeal Obamacare, eliminate the individual mandate.

• Modify existing law that inhibits the sale of health insurance across state lines. As long as the plan complies with state requirements, any vendor ought to be able to offer insurance in any state. By allowing full competition, insurance costs will go down and consumer satisfaction will go up.

• Allow individuals to fully deduct health insurance premium payments from their tax returns.

• Make sure that no one slips through the cracks because they cannot afford insurance. Review basic options for Medicaid and work with states to ensure that those who want health care coverage can have it.

• Allow individuals to use health savings accounts (HSAs). Contributions into HSAs should be tax-free and should be allowed to accumulate. These accounts would become part of the estate of the individual and used by any member of a family without penalty.

• Require price transparency from all health care providers so individuals are able to find the best prices for medical services.

• Block-grant Medicaid to the states. Nearly every state offers benefits beyond what is required in the current Medicaid structure. State governments know their people best and can manage the administration, eliminate fraud, waste and abuse far better.

• Remove barriers to free markets for drug providers that offer safe, reliable and cheaper products. Congress will need the courage to step away from the special interests. Allowing consumers access to imported, safe and dependable drugs from overseas will bring more options to consumers.

• Providing health care to immigrants in the U.S. illegally costs $11 billion annually. Enforce current immigration laws and restrict the granting of visas to relieve health care cost pressures on state and local governments.

Hillary Clinton

Goal: Improve the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, expand coverage, control drug costs and fund healthy living.

Key points:

• Defend and expand the Affordable Care Act, which covers 20 million people. Make a new “public option” possible to those who have only one choice for health insurance. • Allow people over age 55 to buy into Medicare.

• Bring down out-of-pocket costs like copays and deductibles. American families are being squeezed by rising out-of-pocket health care costs. Workers should share in slower growth of national health care spending through lower costs.

• Reduce the cost of prescription drugs. Stop excessive profiteering and marketing by denying tax breaks for direct-to-consumer advertising; demand that drug companies invest in research and development in exchange for taxpayer support. Cap out-of-pocket expenses.

• Protect consumers from unjustified prescription drug price increases from companies that market long-standing, lifesaving treatments and face little or no competition. Create new enforcement tools that make drug alternatives available and increase competition and broaden emergency access to high-quality treatments from countries with strong safety standards.

• Fight for health insurance for the lowest-income Americans in every state by incentivizing states to expand Medicaid — and make enrollment through Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act easier.

• Expand access to affordable health care regardless of immigration status by allowing families to buy health insurance on the health exchanges.

• Expand access to rural Americans, who often have difficulty finding quality, affordable health care. Explore cost-effective ways to make more health care providers eligible for reimbursement under Medicare and other programs, including federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics.

• Ensure that all women have access to preventive care, affordable contraception, and safe and legal abortion.

• Double funding for community health centers, and support the health care workforce.

• Support President Barack Obama’s call for a near tripling of the size of the National Health Service Corps.