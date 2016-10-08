Ohio Sen. Rob Portman pulls Trump support

Associated Press

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman is revoking his support for Donald Trump and says he will instead back Trump’s running mate Mike Pence for president.

In a statement posted on his campaign website Saturday night, Portman says he had hoped to support his party’s nominee because he felt it was “appropriate to respect the millions of voters” who backed Trump during the GOP primary. He says that while he continues to “respect” those who back Trump, “I can no longer support him.”

Portman joined a growing number of Republican officials who have announced they will not vote for Trump after the presidential nominee was caught on a 2005 tape bragging about predatory advances on women.

Portman is running for re-election in what was supposed to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. However, he’s maintained a steady lead over Democrat Ted Strickland for months.

Read Portman’s full statement:

“As I said yesterday, Donald Trump’s comments were offensive and wrong. I had hoped to support the candidate my party nominated in the primary process. I thought it was appropriate to respect the millions of voters across the country who chose Donald Trump as the Republican Party nominee. While I continue to respect those who still support Donald Trump, I can no longer support him. I continue to believe our country cannot afford a Hillary Clinton presidency. I will be voting for Mike Pence for President.”