Presidents Obama, Clinton head to Northeast Ohio for Hillary

By Doug Livingston
Beacon Journal staff writer

Published: October 4, 2016 - 05:54 PM | Updated: October 5, 2016 - 10:16 AM
Former President Bill Clinton speaks to a crowd at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich. while campaigning for his wife, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, on Monday,, Oct. 3, 2016. (Jeff Schrier/The Saginaw News via AP)

Two of the most popular American presidents in Hillary Clinton’s deep-pocketed roster of political surrogates will be crisscrossing Northeast Ohio in the next two weeks.

President Bill Clinton will be in Canton on Wednesday. And President Barack Obama, the campaign announced Tuesday, will head to Cleveland on Oct. 14.

The location and time for the Obama visit have not been confirmed. The campaign typically posts events so the public can sign up for free tickets while staff work out logistics of when and where the speeches will take place.

The visit by President Bill Clinton, for example, was announced Friday, three days before the campaign settled on 4:15 p.m. at the Ironworkers Local 550 Training Center at 618 High Ave. NW in Canton.

Those wishing to see Bill Clinton may RSVP for tickets online at https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events.

Tickets for President Obama’s stop can be accessed at http://hrc.io/2dqIsLO.

Doug Livingston can be reached at 330-996-3792 or dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @ABJDoug.

