Sanders, Warren stump for Clinton this weekend in Ohio

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will be in Ohio this weekend to energize a voting block that presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has struggled to captivate: young people.

Sanders is scheduled to speak at the Kent State Student Recreation and Wellness Center at 12:30 p.m. Saturday before heading to the University of Akron, where he will address another college crowd inside the Goodrich Lobby at E.J. Thomas Hall in the early afternoon.

Tickets to either event, including another in Canton, are available online at http://hrc.io/2d1wOVw for the Akron stop, http://hrc.io/2cAmWnr for the Kent stop and http://hrc.io/2cbhROF for the Canton stop.

Sanders is expected to encourage millennials who enthusiastically backed him in the primary to throw their support to Clinton and register to vote before the Oct. 11 deadline in Ohio.

Warren will be in Columbus on Saturday at the Archie Griffin Ballroom in the Ohio Union on the campus of Ohio State University. Senatorial candidate and former Gov. Ted Strickland, who is running against Republican incumbent Rob Portman, will join Warren in Cleveland on Sunday at a yet to be disclosed location.

In Cleveland, Warren is expected to “emphasize Clinton’s plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans,” according to the Clinton campaign, which has arranged the trips for both surrogates.

Tickets to see Warren in Columbus are available online at http://hrc.io/2cR67Cv or in Cleveland at http://hrc.io/2cAoxtq.

