U.S. intelligence chiefs decline to discuss Trump contacts

FILE - In this March 21, 1951, file photo, Frank Costello, gambling figure, a witness at the Senate Committee Investigating Crime hearing at Federal Courthouse in New York, tells the committee of his early enterprises which included the manufacture of Kewpie Dolls and the real estate business. Costello refused to answer questions concerning his net worth. The hearing was in its last day in New York. Washington knows how to do big hearings. Dramatic congressional hearings are something of a Washington art form, a rite of democracy carefully crafted for the cameras. Suspense is building as fired FBI Director James Comey prepares to claim the microphone June 8, 2017, in an austere, modern hearing room of the Hart Senate Office Building. The Associated Press wrote at the time: Something big, unbelievably big and emphatic, smashed into the homes of millions of Americans last week when television cameras, cold-eyed and relentless, were trained on the Kefauver Crime hearings. (AP Photo/Pool)

