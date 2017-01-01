Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Matthew Bloomfield, 10, of North Olmsted grins as he looks down the barrel of Jeff Jones' musket prior to a musket firing demonstration at Hale Farm in Bath on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A couple and their child take a leisurely stroll down a path shaded by trees as they take a look at what life was like in the 19th century at Hale Farm and Village in Bath Township on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Yarn dyed by Hale Farm employees using various roots and leaves hanging on display in the dying room at Hale Farm and Village in Bath Township on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Interpreter Jeff Jones (right) fires a musket for a small group outside a log cabin at Hale Farm and Village in Bath Township on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
In a shop filled with his creations, blacksmith Marty Reisig works on making a candlestick during his work day at Hale Farm and Village in Bath Township on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Hale Farm employee Becky Monegan sorts through wool to be spun at Hale Farm and Village in Bath Township on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Beck Monegan explains how to use a 19th century loom to visitors at Hale Farm and Village in Bath Township on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)