Trade: What Ohioans say about the issue

These interviews were collected by reporters across the state, working on the Your Vote Ohio project.

Alex Guzman

Age: 24

Hometown: Cuyahoga Falls

Occupation: College student/food worker

Guzman said he is the son of a Texas man and an illegal Mexican immigrant of the 1970s. He moved to Northeast Ohio to study zoology at Kent State. He is too young to have first-hand knowledge of Ohio’s pre-2008 work force, but has a sense that his future is wrapped up in the recent demise of manufacturing jobs.

“I feel a little odd because I always expect ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ But now I’m so accustomed to seeing everything made in China, or made in Mexico, too. I hardly ever see anything made in the USA,” Guzman said.

“Our jobs are going overseas and I guess we’re witnessing that with the products we’re getting, the products that should be made here. The jobs are going over there and we’re losing all of that.”

So, when he applies for jobs, he competes with people who are experienced and out of work.

“From what I’ve seen in the amount of time that I’ve been here is a lot of people — for the kinds of jobs that I’ve been applying for — they want experience, like a lot of it. People like me who haven’t had prior experience, that’s a struggle because we want to get experience,” said Guzman, who works at a Mexican restaurant in Richfield.

Trade policy should help American businesses grow, Guzman said, so that investments can be made in local communities.

He talked vaguely about how his preferred candidate, Hillary Clinton, has spoken of globalization as a potential force for good. “She kind of has a plan. She’s given a lot of talks regarding that issue. I think it’s appealing for me too because she wants to help out people my age and everyone else,” Guzman said.

Abuk Matim

Age: 36

Hometown: Dayton

Occupation: Cleaning services

Abuk Matim is an African immigrant who said she became a U.S. citizen in 2013. Asked about trade, she said more good-paying jobs are needed in Ohio, noting she sometimes struggles to make ends meet.

“The money we get from work does not cover anything,” said Matim, who provides janitorial services at the University of Dayton. “A dollar does not do anything for us, because we have too many bills to pay.”

Matim said she prefers Clinton over Trump. “She’s talking about how to make more jobs for people,” Matim said.

Tim Haney

Age: 37

Hometown: Dayton

Occupation: Skilled trade

Tim Haney, the father of two children under age 7, was waiting for the outcome of the debates to determine who he will vote for.

Haney said a major problem he sees with trade is the poor quality of overseas goods he uses in his job.

“The business I’m in, I do commercial heating and air conditioning, and most of our parts anymore come from China or Mexico,” he said. “It’s garbage. Everything they ship over is garbage.

“You get a lot of complaints from customers because of the bad quality,” Haney said. “You might work on some stuff that was made in America and lasted fifty years and then you go out and set new equipment on a roof and you might be up there the next year replacing stuff.”

Companies that ship jobs overseas should face consequences, Haney argued.

“I think they should have to pay a higher tax for bringing their goods here,” he said. “If we ship jobs over there and they get a tax break for shipping the stuff back, I don’t think that’s very fair.”

A member of the local plumbers and pipefitters union, Haney argued organized labor “makes for a strong economy.” He’s aware “companies are finding cheaper labor elsewhere.”

Americans, generally, “are being treated unfair by our government,” he said.

Beth Schaeffer

Age: 67

Hometown: Oakwood (near Dayton)

Occupation: Attorney

Beth Schaeffer said she believed the main cause of job loss in Ohio is due to the decline of manufacturing and the increase of robotics in manufacturing. She said it’s difficult to buy American-made goods.

“I tend to try to buy from the United States when I can, but I think it’s just become a lot more difficult because there seem to be more goods manufactured elsewhere,” she said. “I believe we’re living in a global world and we need to cooperate and take advantage of those things that, in the long run, will expand our markets.”

Schaeffer, a Clinton supporter, said her candidate “understands the issues” and “has the judgment” to make decisions regarding the U.S. role in the global economy. She said Clinton’s understanding of the global economy is “more realistic” than Trump’s.

Nate Heiser

Age: 34

Hometown: Fostoria

Occupation: Restaurateur

Heiser worked at a Honeywell Autolite plant that employed 1,000 16 years ago in the production of auto parts. In 2007, it was announced that the plant would close and the work would be moved to Mexico, and his union leadership blamed NAFTA.

He said the factory provided good-paying jobs people could depend on for an entire career.

“I saw the writing on the wall and I knew that there was no way I was going to be able to stick around at that place — at Honeywell and retire,” Mr. Heiser said. “I just knew there was no way that was going to happen. I used Honeywell as a stepping stone to save some money, get established, and take the next step.”

He was able to open a restaurant in Fostoria, where he now employs 30 people.

Mr. Heiser said there are still a lot of hard feelings over the closure. “It worked out OK for me, but there’s a lot of people who it didn’t work out for at all and I feel terrible about that,” he said.

Contributing to this report were the Toledo Blade, Dayton Daily News and Akron Beacon Journal.