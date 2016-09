Who’s Running? Beverly Dillon talks fellow runners into taking rescue dogs out for exercise

Marathon runner Beverly Dillon praises Willow, a rescue dog from One of a Kind Pets, after a run Willow, a 7-8 year old female has been at the shelter for six months and is available for adoption. Dillon has started a program to match rescue dogs with runners and hikers who can take them out for exercise. Willow, a 7-8 year old female, who has been at One Of A Kind Pet Rescue for 6 months and is available for adoption. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)